Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 36.4% in May

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Smiths Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 2,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,551. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMGZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.