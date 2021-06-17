SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells $79,047.78 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $14.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.75. 91,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.