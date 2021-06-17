Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 522,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TGS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,377. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $769.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

