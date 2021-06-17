HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells $1,141,250.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HubSpot stock traded up $18.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $571.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.99 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

