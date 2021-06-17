Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 243,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CHRA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 8,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.35. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

