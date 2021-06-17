Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.48. 52,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,363. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

