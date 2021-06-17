Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.01. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

