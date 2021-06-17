Origin Dollar Hits Market Cap of $8.94 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $34,300.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00058774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00144204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00179374 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.04 or 0.00910404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,772.22 or 0.99954568 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

