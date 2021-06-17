VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $310,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

VTGN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 73,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.