Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 60,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of -0.11. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.