Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NPIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Northland Power stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. 3,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,597. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

