Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,702 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,438,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

