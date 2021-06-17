PumaPay Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $710,034.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.00762402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00084013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042198 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

