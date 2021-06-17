F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Francesca Ecsery Acquires 580 Shares

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12).

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 839 ($10.96). 466,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,243. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 843.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 867.50 ($11.33).

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

