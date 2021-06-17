BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBTVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

BBTVF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 9,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037. BBTV has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

