Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXT. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.91. The company had a trading volume of 532,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,742. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.75.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.2641371 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

