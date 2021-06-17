Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $345.84 million and $86.71 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00012170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00140539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00180552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.61 or 0.00909934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,782.88 or 1.00347961 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,477,361 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

