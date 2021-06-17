Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.98.
Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$2.13 on Thursday, reaching C$39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,755. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a market cap of C$28.89 billion and a PE ratio of -22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
