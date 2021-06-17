Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.98.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$2.13 on Thursday, reaching C$39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,755. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a market cap of C$28.89 billion and a PE ratio of -22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.9380773 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

