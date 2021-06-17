Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$3.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 42.75% from the stock’s previous close.

BNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.00.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

BNE traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.24. 38,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,614. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $107,624 in the last three months.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.