$2.22 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce sales of $2.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $20.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 million to $33.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $191.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,789. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.42.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

