Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 90,112 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,112 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $148,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.36. 609,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,478. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

