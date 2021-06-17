CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.
CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday.
Shares of CEU stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.93. 494,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,613. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,707 shares of company stock valued at $160,822.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
