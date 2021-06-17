CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CEU stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.93. 494,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,613. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,707 shares of company stock valued at $160,822.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

