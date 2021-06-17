Short Interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Drops By 17.4%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,331. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Enova International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.54. 5,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42. Enova International has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.