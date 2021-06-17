EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 254,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of EMX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 1,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,068. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.