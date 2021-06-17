Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,365. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.03.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

