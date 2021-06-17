Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Declines By 16.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 87,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.52 million, a PE ratio of -92.83 and a beta of 1.04. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.