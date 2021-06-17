iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $157.32. 217,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,149. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

