Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 431,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,672. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

