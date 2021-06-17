Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $18.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $123.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUNA. B. Riley upped their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.64 million, a PE ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.