Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 987,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $186,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $197.99. 43,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $200.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

