Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 286,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.98. The company had a trading volume of 135,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.