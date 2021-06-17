Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $718.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

