Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.970-0.990 EPS.

A traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,094. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,720.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

