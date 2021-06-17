Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to report $8.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%.

MESO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.