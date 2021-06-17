$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 166,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

