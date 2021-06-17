BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 399,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,791. BRP has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

