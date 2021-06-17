Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,709 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.13.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.90. 59,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.36 and a 12-month high of $561.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

