Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

