Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.57. 471,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,029,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

