Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 156,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.