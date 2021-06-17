Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 7,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,468. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 5.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

