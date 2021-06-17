Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 73,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

