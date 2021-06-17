Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Down 31.5% in May

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the May 13th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,556. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.05. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 145,589 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Isoray by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 236,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

