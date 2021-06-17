Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce $6.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.29 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 891,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,543,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

