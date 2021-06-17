Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Capitalization Hits $219.69 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.99 or 0.00021078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $219.69 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.00764514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00084204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042014 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,483,342 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

