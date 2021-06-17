Brokerages Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 89,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Verastem by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.