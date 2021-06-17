Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $74,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.76. 25,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

