$75.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce sales of $75.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.50 million. Ambarella posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $300.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ambarella by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.11. 28,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,677. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

