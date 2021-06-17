Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 8,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

