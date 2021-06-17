Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $367.23 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,274,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,502 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $367,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. 318,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,275. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

